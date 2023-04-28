Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Trading Up 6.6%

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. Approximately 5,381,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

Hydropothecary Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.30.

Hydropothecary Company Profile

The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

