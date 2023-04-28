IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. 82,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 283,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IceCure Medical ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.27% and a negative net margin of 550.34%. Analysts forecast that IceCure Medical Ltd will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

