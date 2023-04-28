ICON Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. ICON has a market capitalization of $288.55 million and approximately $40.90 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,596,367 coins and its circulating supply is 955,596,031 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 955,355,820.4205555 with 955,355,744.7420866 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.29930589 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $87,061,827.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

