IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. IDEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.25-8.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 0.7 %

IEX traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.32. 695,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,972. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.24. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.