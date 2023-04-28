IMS Capital Management Sells 17,716 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IMS Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,716 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.1% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 307,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 85,093 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.36. 3,337,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
