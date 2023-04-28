Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.39

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 140476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.
Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
