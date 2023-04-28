Informa (LON:INF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 805 ($10.05) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 718.57 ($8.97).

Informa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 715.80 ($8.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7,926.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 498.80 ($6.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 720.80 ($9.00). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 681.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 637.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87.

Informa Increases Dividend

Informa Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,111.11%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

