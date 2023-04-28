Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 11,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ingenia Communities Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingenia Communities Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'. With a positive impact on more than 10,850 residents each and every day, our commitment to all stakeholders is to perform with integrity, foster respect for all and build community through continuous improvement in everything we do.

