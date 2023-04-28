Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Up 25.9%

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 25.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 3,487,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 1,181,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Inland Homes Trading Up 25.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Inland Homes

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

