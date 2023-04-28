InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.