InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.77.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
