Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Sells 7,615 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.20. 607,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

