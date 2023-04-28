Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,337,495.78 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $1,337,495.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,877,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $1,358,083.24.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40.

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,459,814.58.

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,328,020.38.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $1,315,099.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,357,997.10.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total value of $1,356,791.14.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $1,426,047.70.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,402,445.34.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,420,276.32.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $153.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.12. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.