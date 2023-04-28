Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Position Trimmed by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.67.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $875,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $875,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,119 shares of company stock worth $5,153,856. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $269.08. 109,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,820. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.72. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $282.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

