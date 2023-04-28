Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Price Down 1%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAUGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insurance Australia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insurance Australia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

About Insurance Australia Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.30%.

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

