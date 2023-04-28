Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43 to $3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.602 billion to $1.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. 496,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $62.99.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.