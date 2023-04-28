Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $55.32. 29,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 6,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,885 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,199,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.