Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

