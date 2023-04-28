Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ICPT traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 647,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on ICPT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

