Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,500 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 524,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TILE. Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Interface by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Interface by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $7.84. 412,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,767. Interface has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Stories

