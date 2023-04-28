International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $126.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

