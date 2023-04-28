International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.26. 1,086,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,745. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 335.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

