International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.33. 1,647,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,263. The company has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 335.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

