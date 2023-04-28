Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.62 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $6.01 or 0.00020444 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $86.18 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,145,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,641,765 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

