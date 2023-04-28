Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $530.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $429.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.85 and a 200 day moving average of $407.66.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.