Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 337,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,381,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

