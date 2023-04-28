Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.
