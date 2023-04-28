InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVT shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

IVT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $22.55. 252,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,256. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2155 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 111.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth $43,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

