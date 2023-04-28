Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Down 46.4% in April

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. 29,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,062. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.