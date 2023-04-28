Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,231 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

