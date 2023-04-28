Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,265 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,325% compared to the average daily volume of 159 put options.

Insider Transactions at MediaAlpha

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $482,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,284,247.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,394 over the last three months. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92,287 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAX shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,541. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $17.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

