Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.88. Iochpe-Maxion shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 0 shares.

Iochpe-Maxion Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Iochpe-Maxion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Iochpe-Maxion’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

