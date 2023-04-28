IoTeX (IOTX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $233.96 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $233.96 million and $1.30 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,005,889 coins and its circulating supply is 9,448,005,885 coins. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.