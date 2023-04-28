Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

Several research firms have commented on IPSEY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ipsen from €90.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($105.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $30.00 on Friday. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

