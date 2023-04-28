iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after buying an additional 511,524 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 877,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 76,239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.09 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

