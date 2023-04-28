iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 298.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,088,000 after buying an additional 225,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

