iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,078,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,324,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.91. 2,257,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.68. The company has a market cap of $313.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.