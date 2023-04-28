iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Trimmed by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.14. 214,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,200. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

