iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $62,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.89. 371,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.75. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

