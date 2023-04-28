iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

IUSB stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

