iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.04% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,373,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

