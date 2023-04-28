iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.71

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 47870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.56.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,556,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 369.9% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 82,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,856 shares during the period. Finally, Kaye Capital Management grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

