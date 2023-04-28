iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.0% of DMG Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,102,000 after acquiring an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after buying an additional 498,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. 740,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

