iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 81,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

