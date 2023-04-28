iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lowered by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EFA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,787,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,450,227. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

