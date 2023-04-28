iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

