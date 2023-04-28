iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

