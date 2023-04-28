iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,998,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,078,781 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,271,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,306,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,139,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

GOVT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. 5,062,197 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

