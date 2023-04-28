Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 62,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 67,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Ispire Technology Inc is engaged in the R&D, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company’s cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer basis to other cannabis vapor companies.

