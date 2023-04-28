IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Entegris makes up approximately 0.1% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Entegris by 5.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Entegris by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

ENTG stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.36. 380,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,190. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $120.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

