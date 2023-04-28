IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Takes $9.01 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Futu comprises about 5.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Futu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Futu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Futu by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Futu by 25.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of Futu stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. 519,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,924. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.79. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Futu Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CLSA downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

